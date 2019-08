Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan hopes to make some Olive and Blue history. He hopes to lead the Green Wave to back to back bowl wins for the first time in school history.

McMillan was our guest Wednesday night in the WGNO Sportszone.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McMillan led Tulane to victory in 5 of its last 6 games. He threw 10 touchdown passes, and rushed for 5 TD's. Those were both firsts for the transfer from LSU.