Barbaree Bows Out in Round of 64 at U.S. Amateur

Village of Pinehurst, N.C. – Philip Barbaree was defeated on Wednesday afternoon in the Round of 64 match play at the 119th U.S. Amateur by Parker Gillam (4&3) at the Pinehurst Country Club – Course No. 2.

Barbaree staked claim to the lead early on in the match by winning the first two holes to go 2 UP. Barbaree maintained his two-hole lead as late at the fourth hole before Gillam won back-to-back holes on Nos. 5 & 6 to even up the match. The duo remained tied through the eighth and that’s when Gillam distanced himself by winning four straight holes to go four up through 12. Barbaree battled back and cut the lead down to three after winning the par 4 13th. Gillam closed out the match by parring the par 3 15th and Barbaree bogeyed.