Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La - You might be surprised to see him.

But there he is.

Right there in the yearbook.

A member of the class.

A reason for the kids who are in the class with him to be Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill is in Slidell for the story.