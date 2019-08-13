Test Kitchen Taylor: After School Mug Cakes

Posted 5:51 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, August 13, 2019

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Just in time for kids to go back to school, Test Kitchen Taylor is making a perfect after school snack!

After School Mug Cakes
3 tbsp flour
2 tbsp sugar
1 tsp baking powder
3 tbsp milk
2 tbsp peanut butter (or 1/2 mashed banana or 1 tbsp cocoa powder)

Combine all ingredients and cook in the microwave on high for one minute.
Let cool for two minutes and enjoy.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

