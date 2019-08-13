× Risk for a few strong thunderstorms Wednesday!

Heads up! A Marginal(Level 1 out of 5) Risk for severe thunderstorms has been placed for much of south-central Louisiana during the day tomorrow. A weak decaying frontal boundary will drop southward into the area mid day, which will likely help ignite scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated heavy downpours in the morning with more numerous activity in the late afternoon into the evening.

The primary risks include damaging winds(45-60mph), frequent cloud to ground lightning, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts between .50-1.5 inches likely with thunderstorms that develop. Localized higher amounts possible.

The good news? With added rain chances, temperatures should be slightly more bearable once rain develops! Highs 90-95. Heat index 100-108.