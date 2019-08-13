NOPD investigates possible French Quarter attack on controversial comedian Andy Dick

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 21: Comedian Andy Dick attends the 4th Annual Light Up The Blues at the Pantages Theatre on May 21, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA.– The New Orleans Police department has confirmed that they are investigating a complaint by comedian Andy Dick who claims he was attacked early Saturday morning in the 600 block of Toulouse Street.

Dick had been performing earlier that evening at the “One Eyed Jacks ” nightclub on Toulouse Street.

According to a member of Dick’s entourage, he was punched in the head when he was trying to enter an uber, hit a motorcycle as he fell to the ground and then hit his head on the sidewalk, knocking him unconscious.

Dick was taken to an area hospital where he was kept in intensive care for observation.

According to the NOPD  the investigation is open and active. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Eighth District at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

 

