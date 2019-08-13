× More than 20 cars burglarized and damaged in 2 separate incidents in Audubon Zoo parking lot

NEW ORLEANS, LA.- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating 2 separate incidents of multiple car burglaries in the paring lot of the Audubon zoo.

The First incident happened on August 2nd, the second incident happened on August 11th.

The Audubon Nature institute released the following statement regarding the incidents:

“Audubon’s Security Team is working closely with NOPD on the recent car burglaries at the Zoo, and Audubon deeply sympathizes with the impacted families. Since the incident on August 2, 2019, the Zoo has increased security measures with additional patrols. We are aware that a similar incident occurred in the Zoo parking lot on August 11. We obtained suspects’ license plate numbers from both incidents and have shared information with law enforcement. Audubon is committed to ensuring the safety of our guests and is working to prevent any additional occurrences by significantly increasing onsite law enforcement and expanding our camera presence on grounds. Audubon Zoo has always been a safe place for families, and we are shocked by these incidents. We remain steadfast in our commitment to guest and employee safety, and we are proactively working with the City and NOPD to prevent these unfortunate incidents from happening in the future.”

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504)822-1111.