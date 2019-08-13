× Khalid announces El Paso benefit concert details

Singer Khalid’s concert to benefit victims of the mass shooting in El Paso has been set for September 1.

Khalid will headline the event with special guests at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, in support of his hometown.

Twenty-two people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a domestic terrorist attack there, one of three major mass shootings across the United States in the space of a week.

The singer will be raising donations through this concert to support the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.

“I have been rocked to the core by the horrific act of gun violence that came to El Paso, and by the continued acts of senseless violence that our country faces daily,” Khald said in a statement. “I want to give back to my community of El Paso, the city of the 915, who has given so much to me. Please come out and let’s heal together through music while raising money to help those who need it.”

Khalid, 21, is one of the most-streamed artists in Spotify’s history.

In addition to his albums “American Teen” and “Free Spirit,” he appeared on more than 20 songs last year with artists including Halsey and Shawn Mendes.

He grew up in a military family and moved to El Paso before his senior year of high school. He has been outspoken in his love for the area.

“I didn’t feel like I had a home until I moved to El Paso,” he told USA Today in 2017. “The love and the friendships I made were influential. El Paso is where I started. I don’t feel like I’d be making the music I’m making now if I hadn’t gone there.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Wednesday August 14th at LiveNation.com.