Items Worth $500,000 Reportedly were Stolen from a Rental Car Used by Alex Rodriguez and an ESPN Crew

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees talks with former Yankee Alex Rodriguez prior to the start of a game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

By Jill Martin, CNN
(CNN) –MLB star-turned-sports broadcaster Alex Rodriguez reportedly was the victim Sunday night of a burglary, with the items taken worth $500,000, according to CNN affiliate KPIX.

Rodriguez and other members of ESPN’s broadcasting crew returned from a dinner out after working the Phillies-Giants game in San Francisco when they discovered someone had broken into their rental car, the station reported.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” ESPN told CNN in a statement. “We’re working with local authorities to address it.”

Jewelry, bags, a camera, camera equipment, a laptop computer and electrical equipment were stolen, the San Francisco Police Department said. Police did not identify whom the items belong to.

The valuables were worth $500,000, KPIX reported.

The incident happened Sunday between 9 and 11:10 p.m., police said. The department’s Burglary Unit is handling the investigation.

 

