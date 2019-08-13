× Excessive Heat Warning issued for parts of the area

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this

evening, for the Florida parishes and southern Mississippi counties.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Expect highs in the mid 90s with heat index values exceeding 113 in these areas. This will last 6-8 hours, mainly late morning through early this evening. High heat index values will cause an increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat

stroke.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.