Drug store supplying medical marijuana opens in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A local pharmacy had it's grand opening on Monday. Patients are looking forward to using an available substance to ease physical pain.

"Medical marijuana was approved by the legislative in Louisiana" The owner of H&W Drug Store, Ruston Henry, told WGNO.

Henry's store is a part of the nine drug stores across the state that supply marijuana for therapeutic use only. While the law allows patients to purchase the substance, it's only been approved in certain forms.

"Nothing smokable. Nothing edible. They approved it in tinctures, transdermal patches, creams, ointments, and gel capsules."

The owner says the substance is not covered by insurance and the prices range from $80- $200.

"To get a medical marijuana prescription, you have to go to a physician licensed in the state of Louisiana to recommend medical marijuana."

In order to qualify for medical marijuana in New Orleans, a patient must have at a condition like Autism, Cancer, Chronic pain, Crohn's disease, HIV/AIDS, or PTSD.

"Then we'd fill out a recommendation, you'd come pick up your medication just like a regular pharmacy."

Bringing the substance to the state has been difficult. Governor Edwards signed a medical marijuana bill three years ago. However, the drug is just now becoming available in the state.

Henry believes it can truly bring relief to a patient.

"Our whole job is to help you get your life back. Some of the people who've been suffering. Some of the people who've not been able to go to school-- not being able to go to work-- our job at H&W is to help you."

The drug store is open Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. For more information, visithttps://www.hwdrugs.com/.