Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff, 15, Handed Wild Card to Play at US Open

By Ben Church, CNN

CNN

) — Cori “Coco” Gauff will compete in her second career grand slam at the US Open this month after organizers handed the 15-year-old a wild card entry.

The American became an overnight sensation in July when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon, beating the likes of idol Venus Williams in the process.

The teenager claimed the women’s doubles title at the Citi Open earlier this month, where she partnered with 17-year-old Catherine McNally.

READ: Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff, 15, says she will ‘learn a lot’ after losing in straight sets

READ: Coco Gauff: How do you protect a 15-year-old tennis prodigy?

‘Dream big’

Recently Gauff told CNN Sport she was hoping to compete at the US Open and had her eyes set on winning her home grand slam.

However, forever humble, Gauff said she still needed to improve her entire game in order to become a champion.

“Always dream big and don’t let anyone limit your dreams because the possibilities are endless,” Gauff told CNN Sport in July.

“If you can think it, you can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it. Just keep working hard. It won’t come easy and it will seem impossible but if you keep working hard it will definitely happen.”

If people didn’t know who Gauff was prior to her fairytale Wimbledon, they certainly do now.

She became the youngest woman to reach the last 16 since 1991 and her fairytale run only came to an end at the hands of eventual champion Simona Halep.

Despite her tender age, Gauff impressed with her level of maturity both on and off the court and has attracted a global following — with the likes of Michelle Obama and Serena Williams praising the 15-year-old.

READ: Women’s tennis tournament offers historic $4.75 million prize money to winner

READ: Serena Williams defeats Naomi Osaka in rematch of last year’s controversial US Open

Gauff will also be joined by wild card entries such as McNally, Francesca Di Lorenzo and 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur in New York.

The US Open is held at the iconic Flushing Meadows and will be played between August 26 and September 8.

This week three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray ruled himself out of US Open singles action after losing on his return from injury.