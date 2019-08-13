COOLinary at Antoine’s Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coolinary New Orleans

"During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history, fabric and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe menus. Enjoy 2-course lunches for $20 or less, and 3-course dinners and brunches for $39 or less. Be a part of COOLinary Restaurant Month's 15th anniversary celebrations!" - coolinaryneworleans.com

August 1-31, 2019

List of the 122 participating restaurants

Offers: 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less 2-course lunch menus for $20 or less



Click here for more information about Coolinary New Orleans.

Royal Veal Pannee



Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 ea Veal Cutlets, 2oz

¼ cup Butter, unsalted (divided)

2 Tbsn Olive Oil

2 cups Flour, A/P

1-1/2 tsp Salt, Kosher (divided)

1-1/2 tsp White Pepper (divided)

1 tsp Creole Seasoning (Zatarains, Slap ya Mama, or favorite blend)

1 pint Mushrooms, sliced

½ cup Dry White Wine

¼ cup Green Onion, chopped

½ LB Jumbo Lump Crabmeat

1 cup Hollandaise Sauce

Instructions:

Lay veal out on a sturdy firm surface between two layers of plastic wrap or inside a large Ziploc bag a few at a time. With a mallet (or iron skillet if you don’t have one) pound each piece to a uniform thinness taking care not to tear the meat. Sprinkle 1 tsp of the salt and pepper over all the cutlets. In a shallow pan, mix the flour with the creole seasoning until incorporated. Heat a large iron skillet or acceptable alternative over med-high heat till very hot but not smoking. Place the olive oil and 2 Tbsp of the butter in the pan and reduce to medium heat. Dredge the seasoned cutlets through the seasoned flour then place in the hot oil mixture and cook about 3 min per side or until desired temperature is reached. Remove veal from the pan and set aside. Drain off almost all of the remaining oil from the pan except about a Tbsp, saving the bits at the bottom. Increase heat to med-high and add 1 Tbsp butter and the mushroom to the same pan and cook for about 5 min until soft and most of the liquid is gone. Add the wine, green onions and remaining ½ tsp of salt and pepper and cook for about another 5 minutes. Add crabmeat, stir gently and turn off heat. Place 2 pieces of veal on 4 service plates and top each plate evenly with crab-mushroom mixture. Spoon 2 Tbsp hollandaise over each plate. Serve immediately.

Recipe by Antoine’s Executive Chef Rich Lee http://www.antoines.com

Antoine's Restaurant

"It all started here. Antoine’s Restaurant is still owned and operated by fifth generation relatives of the original founder, Antoine Alciatore. The world-renowned French-Creole cuisine, impeccable service, and unique atmosphere have combined to create an unmatched dining experience in New Orleans since 1840." - antoines.com

Click here for more information about Antoine's Restaurant.