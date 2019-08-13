Charred remains of multiple dogs found in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The Humane Society of Louisiana is trying to find out who is responsible for setting as many as three dogs on fire in a wooded area. It’s unknown if the dogs were alive when they were burned.

Jeff Dorson with the HSL says that the remains were found by a film crew that was shooting a music video in an area off of Michoud Boulevard on August 4.

Dorson says the crew stumbled up the remains of one dog, what appears to be the skull of another, and the burned outline of another animal that could have decomposed over time.

Dorson says that the band RMDY was shooting the video with some former Saints players as well as musician Rockin Doopsie. One of the crew noticed a strong smell coming from the bushes and found the remains.

At this point, there’s no indication on how the animals died.

“It is highly likely that someone killed these dogs and tried to hid any marks or scars by burning them,” Dorson said in a written statement regarding the discovery. “We are asking the public to contact us should they have any information about these dogs and how they ended up in this condition.”

Dorson is asking anyone with information to call 901-268-4432. Meantime, he says The Humane Society plans to give the animals a proper burial including a marker within the next few days.

Below are some photos provided by the HSL.

BEFORE YOU LOOK AT THEM, PLEASE KNOW THAT THEY ARE DISTURBING.