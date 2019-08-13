× Bebe Rexha claps back at ‘male music executive’ who said she’s ‘too old to be sexy’

Bebe Rexha is 29 and, according to her, she’s already being labeled as too old to be sexy.

On Monday the singer/songwriter posted a black-and-white photo of herself in a bra and panty set on her official Instagram account.

Rexha shared a story in which she said she “recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was ‘confusing.'”

“Because… I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I’m 29,” the caption read. “I’m fed up with being put in a box.”

She went on to say that she makes her own rules and added “I’m tired of women getting labeled as ‘hags’ when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age.”

“Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it,” Rexha wrote. “I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound ‘younger.'”

Rexha is known for pushing back.

In January she used her Instagram account to say that unnamed fashion designers were declining to dress her for the Grammys as they said she was “too big.”

“Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size,” she wrote in the caption of a video of her discussing the issue. “We are beautiful any size!”