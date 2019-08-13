× Bayou country plans for a mega geocaching event

HOUMA, La. — Who’s ready for the ultimate scavenger hunt?

A “mega” geocaching event is coming to Bayou Country, giving people of all ages from around the country the chance to come and explore Houma in an in-depth way.

If you don’t know what geocaching is, it’s an outdoor treasure hunting game that uses a free app-based GPS.

Participants can navigate to different coordinates and then try and discover where the geocache (or container) is located.

With over fifty geocache locations to find, Houma offers one of only fifty GeoTours in the whole world.

“It gets everybody outside doing something fun, learning about their area, learning more about their culture, learning more about how to use technology, and just discovering really neat places along the way,” says the public relations manager of Houma’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, Joni Duet.

This September, Houma is hosting Geocoinfest which generally draws national attention.

“We kind of use it as an opportunity to take people who are not familiar with the area and bring them to really cool points of interest,” says Duet.

Some of the highlights of this event will include an “Early Bird Pool Party,” a “Mardi Gras Experience,” and an event dubbed the “See You Later, Alligator.”

Each of these festivities will allow folks from near and far to experience the rich culture that bayou country has to offer.

Houma is expecting to draw upwards of 500 avid Geocaching enthusiast from all over the US and Canada.

