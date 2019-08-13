× Barbers of 60 years pass shears to younger owner

Las Vegas, NV (KTNV ) — A classic barbershop is a blast from the past, especially with two 80-something-year-olds cutting hair.

At Jesse’s Barbershop on Tropicana Avenue, Jesse Griffin and Angelo Quartaro bring classic skills to the table.

Both men have been barbers for about 60 years each, so they’re professionals who love what they do.

“I enjoy it. If I didn’t enjoy it I wouldn’t have stayed here,” said Jesse.

In recent years, Jesse has been slowing down, so it’s time for a big change. A new owner has entered the picture.

Oslen Hernandez just bought the store to take over with his father, all under one condition.

“We don’t want to get rid of them, they’re going to be here. I’m going to learn from them a lot,” said Oslen.

The plan is to let change the ownership and name of the shop — “Jesse’s Barbershop” will become “Oslen’s Barbershop” — without getting rid of the two older gentlemen.

Jesse and Angelo will continue working until they no longer want to.

It’s a big change to go from a namesake with 60 years of experience to six years of experience, but according to Oslen, he’s excited to learn from the masters.

The legends are thankful for a new owner who will let them keep doing what they love.

“Keep cutting hair. When my clippers run out I may run out but I’m just going to keep on cutting,” said Jesse.