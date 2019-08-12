× Tulane Releases 2019-20 Schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. – With competitions against some of the top teams in the country, while also competing in the top league in the nation, head coach Hayley Veitch and the Tulane bowling program has released its 2019-20 schedule on Monday.

The 11-match schedule begins in mid-October and will run until March with the battle for the Southland Bowling League Championship in Dallas, Texas. The slate will have the squad compete in four matches before hitting the winter break, with seven events taking place when competition begins again in January.

“This team of seven is very talented and this schedule will certainly challenge the group. It was decided to add a tournament to the fall semester and lighten the load a little in the spring,” Veitch said. “Although our spring semester will be busy, a couple alterations were made to our schedule due to some changes to dates of competition and locations. I am looking forward to seeing the progress this young team will make in practice and tournaments this year.”

The Allstate Sugar Bowl Collegiate Bowling Invitational will kick off the year October 18-20 at Colonial Lanes. The 16-team tournament will have some of the biggest names in collegiate bowling in reigning national champion Stephen F. Austin, conference title holders Sam Houston State and others.

November 1-3, Tulane heads to Houston to participate in the Track Kat Klash hosted by Sam Houston State. Kenosha, Wisconsin, will be the host site for the SFA Stormin Ladyjack Classic November 15-17. The UMES Hawk Classic in Millsboro, Delaware, will put a cap on the first half of the season November 22-25.

The inaugural Stormin Blue and Gold Vegas Classic will take place January 10-12 and will be hosted by Mount St. Mary’s as the Green Wave return to the lanes for the second half of the season.

The Wildcat Invitational hosted by Bethune-Cookman February 7-8 in Orlando and the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas, February 14-16 highlight the only two competitions for the team that month.

March 6-8 sees the team participate in the Columbia 300 Music City Classic hosted by Vanderbilt in Smyrna, Tennessee. March 13-15 will see the bowlers and team will look to clinch spots in the USBC Team Championships in April by competing in the USBC Intercollegiate Singles and Team Sectionals event.

The regular season ends March 20-22 at the SBL championship in Dallas, as the winner of the tournament will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championships in Allen Park, Michigan. The NCAA will select at-large teams for a series of play-in events April 3-5 at select host sites, with those winners advancing to the finals against teams who earned automatic qualifications from winning their conference championships.

The USBC Intercollegiate Team Championships will be held from April 13-18 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.