× Today: School Zone Cameras go back into operation

NEW ORLEANS– The City of New Orleans reminds residents that school zone cameras will be turned on for the new school year on Monday, Aug. 12, at 7 a.m.

School zone hours are between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Motorists are advised to carefully observe posted speed limits, and to exercise caution in school zones.

Starting today, the cameras will again monitor drivers’ speed at multiple schools across the city.

There are cameras near about half of the city’s schools.

The speed limit in within school zones is 20 miles -per-hour.

Motorists clocked going 24 mile-per-hour or faster, will be cited.