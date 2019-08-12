× Superdome renovations send Endymion Extravaganza to the Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS – After the final Saints game of the 2019 season, renovations on the Superdome will begin.

Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement on Monday, after attending the Saints practice.

Gov. Edwards said that the city, state, and Saints have been working together, to move forward with extensive and much-needed renovations to the Superdome.

The $450 million renovation comes in an effort to keep the Superdome competitive.

“The Saints aren’t just the best tenant for the Superdome- they’re the best tenant for the state of Louisiana. So we are working on a long term extension of the Saints, keeping them here for the next 15 years. And framework is in place, for another 15 beyond that,” said Governor Edwards.

The next step is a financial meeting in Baton Rouge, to have the renovation budget approved.

Gov. Edwards explained that the Superdome will never be completely closed, but there may be fewer concerts and events at the dome during the 3 to 4 year renovation.

This includes moving the Endymion Extravaganza to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The Endymion super-parade will roll it’s normal course, but will end at the Convention Center, instead of the Superdome.

Gov. Edwards said that upon completion of the renovations, fans will notice more natural available light inside the facility, less utilized areas will be upgraded, and some ground-level end zone seating is in the works.