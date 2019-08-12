× Potentially dangerous heat today

More heat across the area to start the week as temperatures sore well into the 90s. As of 11:00 AM Monday morning the heat index value was already around 105 for most of the area. Coastal spots are cooler thanks to nearby rain and cloud cover.

Temperatures ranged from 89-92 across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. The combination of high temperatures with the humidity today will mean potentially dangerous heat through the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory due to these conditions. This means heat index values this afternoon will likely be in the 107-110 range.

High heat index is worrisome because it means your body will have difficulty cooling off and regulating its own temperature. Anybody working outside today needs to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids.

If you don’t have to be outside during the afternoon hours it’s a good idea to spend the day in some air conditioning. Tuesday also looks hot before better rain chances should cool things down a bit for the middle of the week.