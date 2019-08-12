Police: Autistic man critical after he was shot walking down road in Reserve

RESERVE, LA – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left an autistic man in critical condition.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. on August 12 in the 100 block of East 21st Street.

Fifty-seven-year-old Aurelius Burfict was walking down the street when a vehicle approached him from behind.

An unidentified man inside the vehicle opened fire, according to police.

Burfict was able to walk to a nearby home, where he sought help.

First responders rushed Burfict to a New Orleans hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at (985) 359-TIPS or the Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 359-8774.

30.050655 -90.537973