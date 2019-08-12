Playful lion surprises family at Audubon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Watch what happens when Chloe Pullen, a New Orleans native and her nephew George went on down to the Audubon Zoo. Look closely, one of the lionesses was crouching down in the background, but what happened next really surprised the family!

Chloe thought she was just getting a quick video with the lion further away, then all of a sudden, the playful lion pounced at the glass and surprised the family!

Chloe said she'll treasure this fun video. Her family definitely enjoyed the playful lions.