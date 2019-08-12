Northshore Humane Society asking for help from dog lovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- The Northshore Humane Society spent Saturday rescuing more than 40 dogs in Saint Helena Parish. Most of the dogs are larger breeds and mixes. Many need to be spayed, neutered or treated for heartworm disease.

Eventually the animals will be offered for adoption. But until then, the shelter is asking for help to cover the estimated $30,000 in necessary veterinary care. Also, the shelter is looking for foster homes for more than three dozen of the dogs.

The group's executive director, Scott Bernier, says that the animals were removed from a property in St. Helena where they were not getting the care they needed. He says that while this is a large rescue operation, the group's mission will continue. Bernier says that the foster homes will also clear space at the shelter so workers can rescue other animals that need help.

Bernier also says that anyone who agrees to foster a dog that has heartworms can also help ensure that the animal adheres to the low activity requirement for animals what undergo the treatment.

Click here for more information on the Northshore Humane Society. Or you can call the shelter at 985-892-7387.

Click on the photo gallery below to see just some of the dogs that the Northshore Humane Society hopes to place in foster care.