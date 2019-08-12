× MMJ Opening

WGNO and wgno.com, the ABC affiliate in New Orleans, are looking for a Multi Media Journalist. Can you shoot, write, edit, enterprise unique stories, cover breaking news and follow up on news stories? Are you curious and thrive on change and differentiation? We are looking for creativity that will set you apart in the first 15 seconds of your resume. Do you have what it takes?

A Multi Media Journalist is responsible for presentation on multiple media platforms. Strong candidates understand how news video exists on all screens (television, internet, and mobile) and can produce all three.

Candidate must generate stories on a multi-media urgency, with priority being placed on a web-first focus. Multi Media Journalists should be adept at both hard news and features, seeking opportunities to bring stories home to our audiences. Candidate will also understand the importance of growing a Facebook fan page and Twitter account. It is critical that a Multi Media Journalist be a highly motivated individual who is well-versed in the rules of journalism, capable of working in a self-directed environment and able to exercise a high level of creativity, innovation and enterprise when creating stories for presentation across multiple media delivery platforms.

Successful candidate demonstrates professional attitude and can work as a team player with the entire news staff. Must maintain and be responsible for all issued station equipment and vehicles in accordance with stated policies. College degree preferred. Experience should include a demonstration of writing, shooting and editing skills.

We need your resume and an interesting letter telling us about yourself. Please send us a link to your video resume. We need to know what you have done in the past and for whom.

Email links to your best newscasts, franchises, segments, etc. to Rick Erbach, News Director, WGNO/WNOL, One Galleria Blvd, Suite 850, Metairie, LA 70001 or email to rerbach@wgno.com.

