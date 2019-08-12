× Jack Rose named “Best Hotel Restaurant” in United States by USA Today

NEW ORLEANS– Jack Rose has been recognized as the #1 “Best Hotel Restaurant in the country according to USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2019. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the Top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Jack Rose is co-owned by Emery Whalen and Chef Brian Landry of QED Hospitality. Jack Rose is the culinary crown of the Pontchartrain Hotel in the Garden District.

“We are thrilled to be named Best Hotel Restaurant by the readers of USA Today, and we are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our guests, friends and family. Jack Rose is the embodiment of the type of personal connection that we wanted to share with our team and our guests. The creation of this restaurant was inspired by the city of New Orleans and its love of life and celebration,” stated Whalen and Landry.