FD: Family jumps out of bedroom window to escape house fire

Trenton (WCPO) — An adult and two children are hospitalized after jumping out of a window to get out of a burning home, according to Fire Chief Darrell Yater.

The fire started early Monday morning inside a home on E. State Street, Yater said. A man, a teenage girl and a boy were home when the fire started in the kitchen. All three jumped out of a bedroom window.

First responders initially transported the man to Atrium Medical Center; a medical helicopter later took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is in critical condition. A medical helicopter transported the boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital, Yater said. He is expected to be OK.

Although firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes, Yater said it was “concerning” that all three people were suffering from smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The family will not be able to live in the home for a while, Yater said. It’s unclear whether the American Red Cross will help the family or if they’ll stay with relatives..