Everything your skin needs, all in one box

The Swell Skin system provides a full facial in four easy steps. Coconut oil, sea buckthorn oil, sunflower seed oil, and aloe work together to draw toxins to the surface to reveal your most beautiful skin. The most effective of the ingredients, Sea buckthorn, which are native to Central Asia and parts of Europe, have been used by people around the world for centuries. Medical histories from the 8th century A.D. noted the medicinal and nutritional value of the fruit, and there are references to sea buckthorn in ancient Greek and Tibetan medical texts. Some historians believe the plant may even have been cultivated because it is remarkably rich in vitamins and nutrients, and is considered one of nature’s most nutrient dense plants. Sea Buckthorn Berry has an abundance of antioxidants & over 100 bio-active ingredients. With this, Swell Skin aims to give your skin a dose of daily radiance. The oil derived from the Sea Buckthorn moisturizes with nutrients that leaves the skin vibrant, fortified, and smooth to achieve the look of renewed, youthful skin!
The full face system works best if applied before going to bed. The products also work best if used in the following order, although there is no harm in skipping any steps if you are short on time or feelings a little lazy.
- Swell Skin Facial Treatment Bar: ($16) Lather up the bar, apply to face and let sit for 30 seconds or so depending on skin type (less if your skin is dry and more time your skin is oily or acne prone – normal skin approximately 20- 30 seconds). Rinse off. Cleansing at night is best, but if you prefer, daytime is fine also. No worries though, as there is no wrong way to use the bar. You can also use the suds from the bar to spot treat acne, leave it on for 30 seconds or so and rinse off.
- Tight & Toned Radiant Pore Exfoliating Toner: ($17) This toner should be applied with a cotton pad, right after cleansing. Green tea, aloe, and chamomile work tirelessly to help reduce the appearance of pores, and promote a smoother, more radiant surface. This toner exfoliates skin with natural, gentle ingredients for a glowing, brighter appearance, and helps to balance the natural PH of skin, keeping impurities away. This alcohol-free formula is full of hydrating botanicals and anti-oxidants.
- Everything All Boosting Serum: ($25) Place a few drops onto palm, rub palms together to distribute, then pat onto face. Sleep well knowing your skin is working overnight for you. Can be applied daytime also. This high-tech moisturizing serum uses the best scientific research available to provide the most effective results for radiant, even-toned, intensely hydrated, plump skin. And with the combination of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer and Tri-Peptides all in one, you can be assured your skin will simply radiate. Sea buckthorn, green tea, and aloe, also aid and assist in detoxifying & calming skin while minimizing the look of pores.
OR
- Hydrate & Radiate Moisture Retention Serum: ($25) Apply on clean skin morning and evening. For day use, use under makeup. A bounty of fresh veggies for your skin, this botanical based hydrating serum keeps your skin well hydrated and radiant. Improves water reserves and limits water loss for the look of tight, dewy, plump skin while the natural anti-oxidants promote glowing, more youthful looking skin. Highly sought after botanicals like green tea and lavender to sooth, sea buckthorn and radish to brighten, even out tone and improve the appearance of lines. This super clean skin plumping serum smells just like its ingredients which feed the skin with nutritious antioxidants, vitamins and omega fatty acids. Hydrate & Radiate Moisture Retention Serum also contains shea butter, sodium hyaluronate and certified organic extracts of chamomile, aloe, and olive leaf for additional moisturizing benefits.
- Swell Skin Sea Buckthorn Oil: ($17) After washing and rinsing with the Treatment Bar, place a few drops of the oil into the palm of your hands pat together and then pat again gently, all over your face. The oil should be used right before bed, that way it works while you sleep, which is when our skin regenerates and best absorbs all the 190 bio-active ingredients. If you’d like to use the oil during the day, use it to replace your moisturizer. After using for a while, you skin should require less and less, as a perfect balance of oils should be achieved and your skin will normally feel more moisturized even with out the oil. *Customer reviews also list the oil as treatments for: acne, burns, rashes, blisters, redness, inflammation, fungal infection, nail repair, hair restore, etc.