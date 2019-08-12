Everything your skin needs, all in one box

Swell Skin

The Swell Skin system provides a full facial in four easy steps. Coconut oil, sea buckthorn oil, sunflower seed oil, and aloe work together to draw toxins to the surface to reveal your most beautiful skin. The most effective of the ingredients, Sea buckthorn, which are native to Central Asia and parts of Europe, have been used by people around the world for centuries. Medical histories from the 8th century A.D. noted the medicinal and nutritional value of the fruit, and there are references to sea buckthorn in ancient Greek and Tibetan medical texts. Some historians believe the plant may even have been cultivated because it is remarkably rich in vitamins and nutrients, and is considered one of nature’s most nutrient dense plants. Sea Buckthorn Berry has an abundance of antioxidants & over 100 bio-active ingredients. With this, Swell Skin aims to give your skin a dose of daily radiance. The oil derived from the Sea Buckthorn moisturizes with nutrients that leaves the skin vibrant, fortified, and smooth to achieve the look of renewed, youthful skin!

The full face system works best if applied before going to bed. The products also work best if used in the following order, although there is no harm in skipping any steps if you are short on time or feelings a little lazy.