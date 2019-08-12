× Driver killed in single vehicle crash on US 190

LACOMBE, LA – On Friday August 10, 2019 at 8:52 PM, Louisiana State Troopers responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on US 190 near Transmitter Rd. in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash has claimed the life of 55-year-old Mark D. Quillin of Lacombe.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine Quillin was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra westbound on US 190 near Transmitter Rd.

Physical evidence observed on scene suggested that Quillin’s front right tire had deflated and was riding on the rim.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway onto the gravel shoulder and into a ditch beyond the right side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, the vehicle overturned.

Quillin was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for analysis.