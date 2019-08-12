Dangerous Heat Again on Tuesday…

Posted 6:01 PM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04PM, August 12, 2019

HEAT ADVISORY — Issued for all out South Louisiana until 8PM Tuesday.

Excessive Heat Warning issued for all of North-Central Louisiana.

Heat index values of 108-115 possible tomorrow. This type of heat can quickly become dangerous. Please stay cool, hydrated, and try to limit excessive physical activities outdoors during peak heating of the day.

By Wednesday, a decaying frontal boundary will move into the area. This feature will help spark additional shower & thunderstorm activity, which should keep temperatures slightly more bearable Wednesday-Thursday.

