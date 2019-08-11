White Linen and Lagniappe held in Olde Town Slidell

SLIDELL- It was a night of art, shopping, dining, live music, and of course all things white at the White Linen and Lagniappe in Slidell over the weekend. Dozens of people selected their best white linen clothing to celebrate in Olde town Slidell Saturday night. It featured live music and entertainment, fine art by local artists, after hours shopping, and signature white linen night cocktails to enjoy. It was the third annual event for the city of Slidell.
