UNO New Student Move-in Day held this weekend

NEW ORLEANS- On Saturday, hundreds of new students moved into the dorms at the University of New Orleans to begin the next chapter of their lives called college. Full of welcoming staff, Pontchartrain Residence Halls were packed with students unloading their things, moving into their new dorms, and saying goodbye to their friends and family. But, some students we spoke with are happy to finally get away from home and live on their own.

"Hectic yea crazy, but it feels good, independent away from my parents!" Z'nia says.

Regular classes at UNO will begin August 14th.