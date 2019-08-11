Red Dress Run 2019 draws in thousands of visitors to New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Every year on the second Saturday in August, The New Orleans Hash House Harriers hosts the Red Dress Run which is a charity run in the Crescent City. This yearly event is loved by locals and visitors alike and is unlike any other run in the world. The run is just the beginning of a day full of red dress goers having fun and partying; and yes that means men and women rock a red dress all day long! After the run, thousands wearing red gather in the French Quarter to party into the night.