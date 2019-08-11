Nola Marketplace Business Expo held at Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE- The Nola Marketplace Business Expo was held in Lakeside Mall in Metairie over the weekend. The expo features many local area and Nola Marketplace businesses.  WGNO was a proud sponsor of the event where hundreds were able to get discounts on their favorite stores and lots of goodies and treats.   Some Nola Marketplace participants included Dignity Memorial, the Dog Stop Metairie, Terminix and dozens more.   If your business would like to participate in the expo next year, you can get full details at WGNO.com.

