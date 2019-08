Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- They are known as "Ordinary Men with Extraordinary Moves." We're talking about the 610 Stompers. They are dancing men who everybody loves to watch perform all over New Orleans at Saints games, Mardi Gras parades, and other events.

This weekend they hosted their annual auditions at Harrah's and WGNO's Kenny Lopez found out what it takes to join the squad!

For more information about the 610 Stompers, click HERE.