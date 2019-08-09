× West Nile Virus detected in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, LA – This week, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed the positive sample results for West Nile Encephalitis, otherwise referred to as WNV.

These positive test results were collected in the Meraux area, specifically Zone 7.

This is a very active year for mosquito-transmitted viruses throughout Southeast Louisiana; West Nile has been detected in numerous surrounding parishes.

Mosquito spraying will be conducted on the evenings of August 9, 10, and 11.

Residents should be aware that most people infected with West Nile do not experience symptoms.

The Center of Disease Control recommends residents living in areas where West Nile has been detected to take the following steps:

Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers

Pay special attention to discarded tires

Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year

Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use

Turn over wheelbarrows and eliminate stagnate water in birdbaths

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, not in use

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property

Wear protective clothing and apply proper mosquito repellent when going outdoors

Add a few drops of vegetable oil to the tray of potted plants to coat the standing water so larvae won’t mature

St. Bernard Parish Government and Mosquito Control Services are working to keep citizens informed and safe against mosquito-borne viruses.

Parish Government will continue to keep residents informed of future test results.