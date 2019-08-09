× Tulane Men’s Tennis Reveals Complete 2019-20 Schedule

NEW ORLEANS – After leading the Green Wave to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament, Tulane men’s tennis head coach and director of tennis Mark Booras announced the team’s complete 2019-20 schedule Thursday afternoon.

Following a challenging fall schedule, the Green Wave will host 12 of their 21 regular-season matches at the City Park Tennis Center. In all, the Wave will challenge a minimum of 10 teams that competed in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Tulane begins the fall in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama Four in the Fall (Sept. 13-15). The Olive and Blue will send players to three more sites in the final two weeks of the month, including the Battle at the Beach in Destin, Florida (Sept. 20-22), the South Carolina Invitational in Columbia, S.C. (Sept. 20-22) and the Southern Intercollegiate Championships in Athens, Georgia (Sept. 27-29).

October matches begin with the ITA All-American Championships (Oct. 5-13) in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by the ITA Southern Regional Championships (Oct. 17-22) in Auburn, Alabama. Tulane will also travel to Houston for the Rice Invitational (Oct. 18-20). The fall campaign closes at the CCB Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama (Nov. 1-3) and the ITA Fall National Championships in Newport Beach, California (Nov. 6-10).

Tulane begins dual match play with a home doubleheader on Jan. 19 against an opponent to be determined, before heading to Palo Alto, California for ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 25-26). The Green Wave begin play against host and top-seeded Stanford, before facing either California or Miami (Fla.) in hopes of punching a ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships (Feb. 14-17) in Madison, Wisconsin. The Wave complete January with a road trip to LSU (Jan. 31).

The Green Wave’s remaining home matches include Virginia Tech (Feb. 2), SMU (Feb. 16), Minnesota (March 13), Memphis (March 15), Oklahoma State (March 19), Wichita State (March 22), UCF (April 3), USF (April 5), Florida Atlantic (April 10) and Rice (April 12).

Tulane’s road and neutral matches include contests at Mississippi State (Feb. 7) and against Texas Tech (Feb. 8) in Starkville, Mississippi. Away matches at Texas (March 6), TCU (March 8), Old Dominion (March 27) and Tulsa (March 29) wrap up the travel slate.

The 2020 American Athletic Conference Championships will be held April 16-19 in Tulsa, before NCAA Regionals begin May 1-3.

Tulane returns an experienced core led by the senior leadership of Luis Erlenbusch, Dane Esses, Ewan Moore and Tim Ruetzel. Juniors Akos Kotorman and Hamish Stewart also return as letterwinners for the Green Wave.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.