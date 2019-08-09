× Southeastern Adds Two Assistant Coaches to Men’s Basketball Staff

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana men’s basketball team has hired Mark Lieberman and Patrick Schulte as assistant coaches, first-year SLU head coach David Kiefer announced Thursday.

Lieberman and Schulte’s hires are pending approval from the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors.

Lieberman joins the Lions’ staff with an impressive resume. The New York, New York native, coached under former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino from 2010-2012 helping guide the Cardinals to the Final Four in 2012.

Following the 2012 season, Lieberman was hired by Pitino’s son, Richard, as an assistant coach at Florida International. FIU finished the season 18-14 and advanced to the Sunbelt Conference Tournament Championship game.

Prior to his stint in Louisville, Lieberman was a successful high school coach for 16 years. He guided Monsignor Pace to five Florida state championships (including one as an assistant), three runner-up finishes and 10 total Elite Eight appearances while compiling a 335-95 record in 13 seasons.

Lierbman was honored as the Florida High School Athletic Association Coach of the Year on three occasions (2003, 2007, and 2008). He, twice, served as the head coach of a high school all-star game, including the 2008 Derby Festival All-Star game in Louisville, Kentucky, and the 2009 McDonald’s All-American Game played in Miami, Florida.

“I’ve known Mark for years,” said Kiefer. “And I know what kind of coach and man that he is. He is going to bring a lot of expertise and wisdom to the program that you can’t find just anywhere. He’s definitely one of the hardest working and most passionate coaches in the country.”

Schulte joins the SLU staff after serving as video coordinator for two years for Illinois out of the Big 10 Conference.

The Senaca, Kansas native, served as video coordinator for head coach Brad Underwood for the 2016-17 season at Oklahoma State as well as his first two seasons at Stephen F. Austin. In between SFA and OSU, Schulte spent the 2015-16 season as director of video for Coach Frank Martin at South Carolina.

Schulte spent three years as student manager at Kansas State, serving as head manager during the 2012-13 season under Coach Bruce Weber.

Prior to transferring to K-State, Schulte played two seasons of basketball at Cloud County Community College. As a freshman, he led the conference in free throw percentage (92.0 percent) and ranked second in 3-point percentage (44.4 percent) while averaging 8.8 points.

“Patrick is a great young basketball mind,” said Kiefer. He has worked under some great coaches including coach (Brad) Underwood and (Frank) Martin. He is going to be a huge asset to the program when it comes to scouting and skill development. He’s really a rising star in the coaching profession.”

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.