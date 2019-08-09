× Potentially dangerous heat Friday

A Heat Advisory has been issued for a large portion of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi until 7 PM on Friday. This means that conditions could be dangerous and precautions to be taken to limit your time outdoors during the peak of the daytime heating.

Temperatures were already around 90 Friday morning with heat index values in the triple digits for most of the area. As we go through the day look for afternoon temperatures in the 93-95 range.

Exceptionally high dewpoints near 80 are creating very muggy conditions. Heat index values of 110 will be possible Friday afternoon. When that number is that high it makes it difficult for the body to regulate its temperatures. This can lead to conditions like heat exhausting or heat stroke.

Remember to stay hydrated and wear light-colored clothing.

Temperatures will continue to be hot through the weekend. Rain chances will remain spotty overall with a bit better chance by Sunday.