NOPD: N.O. East man carjacked in his own driveway

NEW ORLEANS – A 43-year-old man was carjacked in his own driveway yesterday in New Orleans East.

The victim had just started his vehicle and was about to back down his driveway at his home near the intersection of Basinview Drive and Dwyer Road just after 10:30 p.m. on August 8 when another vehicle pulled across his driveway.

Two armed men exited that vehicle and approached the victim, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The carjackers forced the man out of his car and made him empty his pockets.

After grabbing his keys, one suspect got inside the Chevrolet Malibu parked across the driveway and the other got behind the wheels of the victim’s vehicle, according to the NOPD.

Both vehicles left the scene on Dwyer headed towards Downman Road.

30.020734 -90.013133