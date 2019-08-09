× Nicholls Soccer Ranked 12th in Southland Preseason Poll

FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference slotted Nicholls 12th in the the league’s 2019 Preseason Poll, per a release Thursday afternoon from the conference office. The poll is voted upon by the league’s head coaches and sports information departments.

The Colonels received 22 points in total, ranking 33 points off No. 11 Incarnate Word. Abilene Christian led the league with 11 first-place votes and 227 total points while Central Arkansas (10 first-place votes, 225 points) and Lamar (three first-place votes, 206 points) wrapped up the top three.

Nicholls opens the regular season on Aug. 23 at home against Mississippi Valley State — the first of seven non-conference contests — before shifting focus to Southland play on Sept. 20, traveling just beyond the Texas border for a battle at Lamar. The team wraps up the 2019 campaign on Nov. 1 against Southeastern Louisiana, hosting the Lady Lions on Senior Day before potentially advancing to the Southland Conference Tournament in Conway, Ark.

2019 Southland Preseason Poll

Place School First-Place Votes Total Points 1 Abilene Christian 11 227 2 Central Arkansas 10 225 3 Lamar 3 206 4 McNeese — 163 5 Houston Baptist — 146 6 Stephen F. Austin — 142 7 Southeastern Louisiana — 133 8 Northwestern State — 94 9 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — 86 10 Sam Houston State — 85 11 UIW — 55 12 Nicholls — 22

Article courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department.