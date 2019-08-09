× Lady Lions Open Preseason Practice This Week

Hammond, La- The Southeastern Louisiana women’s soccer team opened preseason practice this week under third-year head coach Chris McBride in preparation for their season-opener Friday, Aug. 23 at home at 7 p.m. against Louisiana Tech. SLU (7-7-4, 4-4-3 Southland in 2018) practiced for an hour and half Friday morning with conditioning being a main area of focus. The Lady Lions worked on making sure the team is cohesive on the field with a lot of new faces. While the Lady Lions are certainly talented with eight returning starters and 12 talented newcomers, it’s the intangibles that McBride has been impressed with.

“The thing that I like is there has been no negatives at all,” said McBride. “The attitude has been great and the work rate has been fantastic. It’s been great watching the new players blend in with the returners. The spirit of the girls has been really good for preseason and their challenge to adversity has been good. Everything we said we wanted to achieve in the first few days of preseason, we have so far.”

With a non-conference schedule that includes road matches at SEC runner up Tennessee, American Athletic Conference Tournament Champion Memphis, and Sunbelt Conference Tournament Champion Little Rock, the Lady Lions will be tested early. While McBride recognizes the strength of the early season schedule, that’s not the Scotland native’s main concern.

“We have to focus on ourselves first,” said McBride. “We have to focus on what we do. We can only control ourselves and set our standards and our expectations. We can’t get caught looking at how we stack up against other teams this early. I think that’s what the entire team is doing well right now.”

Southeastern will scrimmage UL Lafayette Friday, Aug. 16 at Strawberry Stadium at 6 p.m. in their final tune up before the season-opener. The Lady Lions and Ragin’ Cajuns played in the regular last year in Lafayette, Louisiana, with the two teams playing to a 1-1 tie.

Article of Southeastern Sports Information Department.