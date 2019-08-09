× How Dax Shepard embarrassed Kristen Bell in front of Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s plan to become besties with fellow celebrity couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn’t exactly work out.

Bell talked about it recently on the YouTube series, “First We Feast.”

The foursome were set to sit together a few years ago at the Met Gala and Bell said she and her husband were thrilled by the prospect.

“When we found this out we were, forget it, we were so excited,” Bell recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be great, finally after tonight, we’ll have them in our phones, and we’ll be best friends.'”

Bell said they worked it so Shepard would sit next to Jay-Z.

“Dax talked his ear off and I don’t think Jay was that interested,” Bell said.

“I think at one point [Shepard] also hit him with a lyric,” she continued. “I think he was like, ‘Real recognize real’ And I was like, ‘Dax, Dax, don’t.'”

Face palm.

Still, Bell understood that her husband, who has been open about his admiration for Jay-Z, had to give it his best shot.

“I was proud of him that he went for broke,” she said. “Talk to the person you love.”