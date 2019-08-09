COOLinary at Bywater American Bistro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coolinary New Orleans

"During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history, fabric and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe menus. Enjoy 2-course lunches for $20 or less, and 3-course dinners and brunches for $39 or less. Be a part of COOLinary Restaurant Month's 15th anniversary celebrations!" - coolinaryneworleans.com

August 1-31, 2019

Offers: 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less 2-course lunch menus for $20 or less



Jerk Chicken Rice

Jerk Chicken Braise:

Ingredients:

1lb chicken thighs, boneless skinless

1 can coconut milk

1 can water

2 ea garlic smashed

1 ea bay leaf

½ bunch thyme

1 ea habanero, popped

2T jerk spice

1/4c caramelized onions

2T smoked oil

Instructions:

Season chicken thighs with jerk spice and smoked oil, marinade overnight. Make sachet with garlic, bay, thyme, habanero. Sear chicken and add caramelized onions and sachet, season with salt and simmer until chicken is super tender, remove sachet and discard. Pull out chicken with spider and shred with a fork. Fold back into braising liquid.

Crispy Habanero:

Ingredients:

10 ea habanero peppers, julienne

1/2c champagne vinegar

1/2c sugar

1/4c buttermilk

1/2c flour, all purpose

16oz oil, canola

Salt

Instructions:

Bring water and sugar to a boil, pour over habaneros, let sit to room temperature and store in the fridge until ready to use. Strain off pickling liquid (save spicy vinegar for other use) add enough buttermilk to cover peppers and mix in flour to coat the peppers and absorb all the extra buttermilk, should be crumbly, add extra flour as needed. Lightly sift off any excess flour, and fry at 350F until golden brown and crunchy, season with salt while they are hot out of the fry oil and let cool to room temp. Chop finely and set aside.

Bay Beans:

Ingredients:

½ lb fresh butterbeans, any fresh or dry bean can be substituted.

30oz water

10 ea bay leaf, dry

Salt

Instructions:

If using dry beans, soak overnight and drain off soaking water. Place beans in small pot with water and bay leaves, bring to simmer and cook low and slow until nice and tender. Remove from heat and season with salt.

**Additional:

Sticky/ short grain rice cooked according to packaging, seasoned with mirin.

Smoked paprika in mesh tea bag or small strainer.

Herb oil.

Assembly:

Heat jerk chicken, fold in warm sticky rice.

Add beans/broth around rice.

Top with crispy habanero and paprika.

Drizzle herb oil over the bean broth.

Bywater American Bistro

"Bywater American Bistro is an American neighborhood restaurant. To us, it’s a place you come because you’re already friends of ours, or you soon will be. A casual energetic place with yummy food, authentic hospitality, great libations and friendly faces. We’re cooking ingredient driven food where inspiration comes from our personal experiences or one of the many cultures represented in our area, past and present. Our cooking is also inspired by small local farms, using ingredients that are seasonal and raised or caught with care." - bywateramericanbistro.com

