Bridgewater shines, as Saints fall to Vikes in preseason opener

A former Viking showed his old team he still has game.

Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, in a preseason start, completed 14 of 19 passes for 134 and a touchdown, but the Saints still fell to Minnesota 34-25 in the exhibition opener for both teams at the Superdome.

Bridewater threw an 18 yard touchdown pass to tight end Dan Arnold. Drew Brees did not play. Running back Alvin Kamara played one series.

Minnesota scored on its opening drive. A 35 yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen set up a one yard TD pass from Cousins to running back Alexander Mattison.

Back up quarterback Sean Mannion threw an 18 yard TD pass to Bisi Johnson to give the Vikings a 14-6 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Taysom Hill completed a 33 yard TD pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Minnesota outgained the Saints, 460 yards to 337. The Vikings averaged 8.5 yards per play.