Andrew Allegretta Named Voice of the Tulane Green Wave

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Athletics and Learfield IMG College, its multimedia rightsholder, announced today that Andrew Allegretta has been named “Voice of the Green Wave” starting this fall. Allegretta will relocate to New Orleans from Blacksburg, Va., where he was part of the Virginia Tech Hokies’ broadcast team for the past seven seasons.

As director of broadcasting, Allegretta immediately will assume all play-by-play duties for Green Wave football, men’s basketball and baseball. He also will host the football, men’s basketball and baseball coaches’ shows, in addition to producing a wide variety of content for Tulane Athletics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew and his wife, Jessica, to the Tulane community,” Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “Andrew’s positive energy and passion for the Green Wave were clearly evident throughout our search. He is truly a rising star in the industry and is someone that our fans will be able to identify with for years to come by listening to our broadcasts.”

At Virginia Tech, Allegretta was the director of broadcasting for digital media and Olympic sports. He served as sideline reporter and pre/post-game host for football broadcasts, as well as play-by-play broadcaster for Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball and baseball teams. Additionally, he anchored coverage of VT Olympic sports broadcasts on the university’s digital platforms. Allegretta also contributed to men’s basketball radio broadcasts and Virginia Tech Sports Today, the network’s weekly regional television program. Notably, he was honored by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA) in 2018 as “Sportscaster of the Year” for the state of Virginia.

Prior to working with the Hokies, Allegretta was with Charleston Southern University, where he served as Buccaneers’ radio play-by-play voice for football and men’s basketball. He also hosted the weekly coaches’ radio shows. His additional baseball broadcasting background includes calling games at both the minor league and collegiate league levels. He is the former play-by-play broadcaster for the Class-A Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League; for the Walla Walla Sweets of the West Coast League; and for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod League.

“Andrew is extremely talented, and Green Wave fans are getting a great play caller with a lot of color, energy and attention to detail,” said Tom Boman, vice president, broadcast operations for Learfield IMG College, which manages all broadcast aspects for the Green Wave as part of the rights relationship. “While we led a comprehensive, national search, it led us to Andrew at another university that we’re fortunate to represent in Virginia Tech. His qualifications without a doubt matched what we were looking for in the next voice at Tulane, so we’re thrilled he’s coming to New Orleans and obviously starting right away.”

“I would like to thank Troy and all those involved for this wonderful opportunity,” said Allegretta. “I’m elated to meet the Tulane community and join the family of a nationally renowned university. Troy has established an athletic department with energy, enthusiasm, and momentum, and I’m excited to help share the stories of our student-athletics.”

A native of Yarmouth, Maine, Allegretta graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. While at Syracuse, he did play-by-play for Syracuse Orange football, men’s basketball, and men’s lacrosse for campus radio station WAER-FM. He also handled play-by-play duties for SU women’s basketball and Central New York High School football for student station WJPZ-FM.

Article of Tulane Sports Information Department.