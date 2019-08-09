× Tulane Women’s Tennis Reveals Complete 2019-20 Schedule

NEW ORLEANS – Ahead of her third season leading the program, Tulane women’s tennis head coach Maria Brito announced the team’s complete 2019-20 match schedule on Thursday. The Green Wave will compete in a minimum of five tournaments during the fall season, before hosting 14 of their 23 matches during the spring campaign at the City Park Tennis Center. Tulane opens serve on its fall slate Sept. 27-29 in Birmingham, Alabama at the Samford University Invitational, a full three weeks ahead of the ITA Southern Regional which will be held Oct. 17-20 on LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge.

Two weeks later, the Wave will split their roster at two separate locations Nov. 1-3, sending entries to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for the UNC Invitational and the Roberta Alison Invitational in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Olive and Blue conclude the fall Nov. 8-10 in Tallahassee, Florida at the FSU Invitational for the second year in a row. Tulane gets the dual match season underway with five straight home contests, beginning with a home doubleheader against an opponent to be determined on Jan. 20. The Green Wave host Southern and Southeastern Louisiana in a second doubleheader on Jan. 25, before closing out the homestand the following day against Jackson State.

The Wave close out January with a Jan. 31 road match at LSU, before hosting UAB, Samford, Nicholls and American Athletic Conference foe SMU in four straight home matches to start February. Following a road trip to Wichita State to face the Shockers and UT-Arlington, Tulane returns to City Park to host The American’s reigning champion, UCF, on Feb. 29, before welcoming Old Dominion the following day.

Following a near two-week hiatus between contests, a cross-city matchup against the University of New Orleans on March 14 triggers the final stretch of the regular season. The Green Wave will host UConn, Murray State and USF on March 16, 18 and 22, respectively, to close out the home portion of the schedule.

Five straight matches away from City Park close out the regular season, including bouts against Rice, Houston, Memphis, East Carolina and Southern Miss.

The 2020 American Athletic Conference Championships will be held April 15-18 at the University of Tulsa.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.

The Green Wave return four starters from last year’s team, led by seniors Christina Sisti and Laura Fabrizi, junior Daniela La Fuente and sophomore Adelaide Lavery. Tulane welcomes three newcomers, including Vanderbilt transfer Lauren Gish as well as freshmen Mackenzie Clark and Lahari Yelamanchili.