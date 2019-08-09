× 16-year-old crashes into McDonald’s after confusing accelerator with brakes

PUYALLUP, Wash. – A teenage driver careened into the side of a Washington state McDonald’s Thursday afternoon after apparently confusing his car’s accelerator with its brakes.

The accident happened in Puyallup at the drive-thru window of the restaurant around 12:50 p.m., according to the West Pierce Fire Department. The department says the teen spilled a drink in his lap, became distracted and accidentally slammed on the gas – sending his compact car into the side of the building on Meridian Ave.

It’s not clear how much damage was caused by the crash, but photos show the building’s walls pushed in near the restaurant’s soda machine. One person suffered a minor foot injury and was treated at the scene.

Officers handed the driver a traffic infraction for the accident, and the McDonald’s remains closed while the building is inspected for safety.