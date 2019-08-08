Unchartered waters: East Bank heads to Little League World Series

The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania will have at least one first in 2019.

That is a representative from the East Bank of Jefferson Parish. East Bank defeated Midland, Texas Wednesday 6-2 to win the Waco regional and advance to the World Series for the first time.

The team got a police escort and a rousing greeting by supporters when they arrived home Thursday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Head coach Scott Frazier said his coaches and team will learn on the go as they head to Williamsport Saturday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East Bank will play the West region champion next Friday.