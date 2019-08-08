The case of the resting package thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to track down a package theft suspect who appears to take a break before striking. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Wednesday, July 24, at about 9:50 in the morning in the 100 block of South Genois Street. Police also released surveillance video that shows how it went down.

In the video, a man is seen walking down the street and pausing to sit on the front steps of a home. Seconds after sitting down, the man walks to one side of the porch and is seen leaving the area with an Amazon box.

Police did not disclose what was in the box or its value.

If you'd like to see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance video,

If you have information that could help police identify or arrest a suspect, call the department's First District at 504-658-6010.

Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice!